Jeff Bezos faces backlash after praising Trump’s second term: ‘Nonsense’

Jeff Bezos landed in hot waters after he called President Donald Trump “mature” and “disciplined” in his second term.
The tech giant in his recent interview with CNBC praised the Republican president whose approval rating fell low after Iran war.
The Amazon founder told Andrew Ross Sorkin, “I’m comparing him to his first term, and I think he is a more mature, more disciplined version of himself than he was in his first term.”
“Again, I’ve worked with all the presidents, I will work with all the presidents, you know, and I hope to do that going forward if they’ll have me, but we need our business leaders to provide input into the administration, regardless of who the president is. I’m on the side of America, and that is so important. Like, and that’s where business leaders should be,” he added.