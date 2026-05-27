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Manchester airport terminal two closed after welfare concern sparks major travel delays

Emergency teams, including firefighters and improved rescue teams, attended the scene after police were called to rescue at around 8am

Manchester airport terminal two closed after welfare concern sparks major travel delays
Manchester airport terminal two closed after welfare concern sparks major travel delays

Police closed the upper and lower drop-off forecourts at Terminal Two of Manchester Airport on Wednesday after officers responded to a welfare concern involving a man reportedly on the wrong side of fencing near the terminal.

Emergency teams, including firefighters and improved rescue teams, attended the scene after police were called to rescue at around 8am.

The incident caused panic among everyone, leading to major disruption in traffic in the surrounding area of the airport, with long queues building on Ringway Road West and delays reported on the M56 motorway.

What's happening at Manchester Airport today?

Several reports suggested that some passengers were leaving taxis and walking to the terminal in an attempt to catch flights during the busy half-term travel period.

Airport authorities strongly recommended passengers travelling to Terminal Two to let extra time and use the free drop-off area at JetParks1, where shuttle buses were operating every five minutes to the terminal, Pick-ups were redirected to the T2 West Multi-Storey car park via Sydney Avenue.

Despite the disruption on the ground, scheduled flights were continuing as normal, while Terminal Three remained unaffected.

Manchester Airport stated the closures would stay in place until further notice as police continued dealing with the incident.

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