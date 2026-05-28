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Ex-CIA official charged after $40 million in gold bars found in home

Former CIA official David Rush faces federal charges after FBI agents discovered gold bars hidden in his home

Ex-CIA official charged after $40 million in gold bars found in home
Ex-CIA official charged after $40 million in gold bars found in home

A former senior CIA official, David Rush, has been arrested and charged with the theft of public funds after federal agents discovered a massive fortune stashed inside his Virginia home.

The discovery occurred on May 18, when FBI agents executing a search warrant seized approximately 303 gold bars which an FBI affidavit notes have an “estimated value of more than $40 million.”

Authorities also recovered roughly $2 million in cash and 35 luxury watches, many of which were Rolex brand.

Between November 2025 and March 2026, Rush allegedly requested “a significant quantity of foreign currency and tens of millions of dollars in gold bars for work-related expense.”


However, the CIA was unable to locate the assets when they attempted to verify their whereabouts.

Beyond the theft, investigators claim Rush fabricated his academic and military background for years, falsely asserting he held various degrees and had served as a Navy Pilot.

An FBI affidavit concludes there is probable cause to believe Rush “knowingly embezzled, stole, purloined or knowingly converted a thing of value of the United States” for his own personal use.

Currently held in custody, Rush is awaiting a detention earing scheduled for June 5.

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