News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Jill Biden reflects on Joe Biden’s 2024 debate performance: ‘Scared to death’

Jill Biden reveals she was ‘frightened’ by husband, Joe Biden’s, 2024 debate performance

Jill Biden reflects on Joe Biden’s 2024 debate performance: ‘Scared to death’
Jill Biden reflects on Joe Biden’s 2024 debate performance: ‘Scared to death’

Former US First Lady Jill Biden has weighed in on her husband’s disastrous performance at the first 2024 presidential debate that eventually ended his re-election bid.

According to Al Jazeera, in an interview preview published online on Wednesday, May 27, the television programme CBS Sunday Morning pressed the former first lady for her response to that moment.

When the host, Rita Braver, asked her if she was “horrified,” Biden responded, “I wasn’t horrified. I was frightened, because I had never, ever seen Joe like that before or since. Never.”

Braver then asked Jill Biden what she thought happened on June 27, 2024, when her husband, then-incumbent Joe Biden, took the debate stage opposite his Republican rival Donald Trump.

“I don’t know what happened. As I watched it, I thought, ‘Oh my God, he’s having a stroke’, and it scared me to death,” Jill Biden said.

Critics have largely pointed to the debate performance as tanking Joe Biden’s campaign for a second term and fuelling rumours about his declining health.

On stage, Biden appeared to walk stiffly and struggled to maintain his train of thought. At one point, he trailed off, only to suddenly announce, “We finally beat Medicare.”

The Democrat was 81 years old at the time. The following year, he was diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer.



US emergency petroleum reserve shrinks as Trump accelerates oil releases
US emergency petroleum reserve shrinks as Trump accelerates oil releases
Hajj 2026: 1.7 million pilgrims complete pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia
Hajj 2026: 1.7 million pilgrims complete pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia
French Open Drama: Korpatsch and Wang Skip handshake
French Open Drama: Korpatsch and Wang Skip handshake
Ex-CIA official charged after $40 million in gold bars found in home
Ex-CIA official charged after $40 million in gold bars found in home
Titusville teen charged in cruise ship murder faces detention hearing
Titusville teen charged in cruise ship murder faces detention hearing
Trump threatens to ‘blow up’ Oman over Strait of Hormuz
Trump threatens to ‘blow up’ Oman over Strait of Hormuz
Blue Moon 2026: What to expect from Sunday’s rare lunar event
Blue Moon 2026: What to expect from Sunday’s rare lunar event
Skateboarding legend Marc Johnson breathes his last at 49
Skateboarding legend Marc Johnson breathes his last at 49
Ken Paxton wins against John Cornyn in Texas primary
Ken Paxton wins against John Cornyn in Texas primary
Manchester airport terminal two closed after welfare concern sparks major travel delays
Manchester airport terminal two closed after welfare concern sparks major travel delays
Biden files lawsuit to stop release of DOJ interview audio, transcripts
Biden files lawsuit to stop release of DOJ interview audio, transcripts
Happy Eid ul Adha 2026: Traditions, customs, and celebrations
Happy Eid ul Adha 2026: Traditions, customs, and celebrations

Popular News

Jill Biden reflects on Joe Biden’s 2024 debate performance: ‘Scared to death’

Jill Biden reflects on Joe Biden’s 2024 debate performance: ‘Scared to death’
53 minutes ago
US emergency petroleum reserve shrinks as Trump accelerates oil releases

US emergency petroleum reserve shrinks as Trump accelerates oil releases
3 hours ago
Hajj 2026: 1.7 million pilgrims complete pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia

Hajj 2026: 1.7 million pilgrims complete pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia
3 hours ago