Hajj 2026: 1.7 million pilgrims complete pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia

The 2026 Hajj pilgrimage has successfully concluded with Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) announcing that a total of 1,707,301 pilgrims performed the sacred journey this year.
This figure represents a slight increase from the 1,673,230 worshippers recorded in 2025.
The pilgrimage which formally took place between May 25 and May 30, saw the vast majority of participants arrive from abroad.
According to the official report, international pilgrims accounted for 1,546,655 of the total, while 160,646 domestic pilgrims – comprising both citizens and residents – joined the rites.
The authority noted that the gender distribution included 893,396 male and 813,905 female pilgrims.
Despite concerns regarding regional tensions in the Middle East, the movement of worshippers remained orderly.
Reflecting on the logistical scale of the event, officials confirmed the diverse arrival methods, stating, “1,485,729 pilgrims arrived by air, while 54,429 arrived by road and 6,497 arrived by sea.”
The peak of the pilgrimage, the Day of Arafah, fell on May 26, followed by the celebration of Eid al-Adha on May 27.
With the rituals now complete, the focus has shifted toward the safe return of international pilgrims to their home countries as the Hajj season officially draws to a close.