News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Hajj 2026: 1.7 million pilgrims complete pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia

1.7 million pilgrims have successfully completed the 2026 Hajj in Saudi Arabia

Hajj 2026: 1.7 million pilgrims complete pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia
Hajj 2026: 1.7 million pilgrims complete pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia

The 2026 Hajj pilgrimage has successfully concluded with Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) announcing that a total of 1,707,301 pilgrims performed the sacred journey this year.

This figure represents a slight increase from the 1,673,230 worshippers recorded in 2025.

The pilgrimage which formally took place between May 25 and May 30, saw the vast majority of participants arrive from abroad.

According to the official report, international pilgrims accounted for 1,546,655 of the total, while 160,646 domestic pilgrims – comprising both citizens and residents – joined the rites.


The authority noted that the gender distribution included 893,396 male and 813,905 female pilgrims.

Despite concerns regarding regional tensions in the Middle East, the movement of worshippers remained orderly.

Reflecting on the logistical scale of the event, officials confirmed the diverse arrival methods, stating, “1,485,729 pilgrims arrived by air, while 54,429 arrived by road and 6,497 arrived by sea.”

The peak of the pilgrimage, the Day of Arafah, fell on May 26, followed by the celebration of Eid al-Adha on May 27.

With the rituals now complete, the focus has shifted toward the safe return of international pilgrims to their home countries as the Hajj season officially draws to a close.

French Open Drama: Korpatsch and Wang Skip handshake
French Open Drama: Korpatsch and Wang Skip handshake
Ex-CIA official charged after $40 million in gold bars found in home
Ex-CIA official charged after $40 million in gold bars found in home
Titusville teen charged in cruise ship murder faces detention hearing
Titusville teen charged in cruise ship murder faces detention hearing
Trump threatens to ‘blow up’ Oman over Strait of Hormuz
Trump threatens to ‘blow up’ Oman over Strait of Hormuz
Blue Moon 2026: What to expect from Sunday’s rare lunar event
Blue Moon 2026: What to expect from Sunday’s rare lunar event
Skateboarding legend Marc Johnson breathes his last at 49
Skateboarding legend Marc Johnson breathes his last at 49
Ken Paxton wins against John Cornyn in Texas primary
Ken Paxton wins against John Cornyn in Texas primary
Manchester airport terminal two closed after welfare concern sparks major travel delays
Manchester airport terminal two closed after welfare concern sparks major travel delays
Biden files lawsuit to stop release of DOJ interview audio, transcripts
Biden files lawsuit to stop release of DOJ interview audio, transcripts
Happy Eid ul Adha 2026: Traditions, customs, and celebrations
Happy Eid ul Adha 2026: Traditions, customs, and celebrations
Bettina Anderson shares rare glimpse from her Bahamas wedding festivities
Bettina Anderson shares rare glimpse from her Bahamas wedding festivities
Pam Bondi diagnosed with thyroid cancer weeks after leaving justice department
Pam Bondi diagnosed with thyroid cancer weeks after leaving justice department

Popular News

Hajj 2026: 1.7 million pilgrims complete pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia

Hajj 2026: 1.7 million pilgrims complete pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia
35 minutes ago
Ranveer Singh gets support after FWICE ban over ‘Don 3’

Ranveer Singh gets support after FWICE ban over ‘Don 3’
an hour ago
FBI Warning: How hackers are hijacking Microsoft 365, Teams, Outlook

FBI Warning: How hackers are hijacking Microsoft 365, Teams, Outlook
2 hours ago