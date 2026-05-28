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Skateboarding legend Marc Johnson breathes his last at 49

Marc Johsnon was named Thrasher’s Skateboarder of the Year in 2007, and received higher recognition

Skateboarding legend Marc Johnson breathes his last at 49
Skateboarding legend Marc Johnson breathes his last at 49

The skateboarding legend Marc Johnson has passed away unexpectedly at the age of 49.

A legendary California skater death news was confirmed via a according to a statement from his close friend and fellow skateboarder Louie Barletta via Thrasher Magazine.

The statement read, "Marc Johnson passed away today. He was one of the most talented and creative people to ever step on or off a skateboard." 

"As I write this, the reality still hasn’t fully set in. It was less than a month ago that Marc came to San Jose to hang out. He was sober, healthy, and full of life," the statement added.

While recalling the old days, he said, "We had a blast reminiscing about the old days. He seemed genuinely excited about the future."

Moreover, Barletta called Johnson as “one of the most talented and creative people to ever step on or off a skateboard.”

He shared that the two had recently spent time together in San Jose, where Johnson appeared healthy, sober, and excited about the future.


A glimpse into Marc Johnson's journey

In 2007, Marc Johsnon was named Thrasher’s Skateboarder of the Year, and received higher recognition, as he was praised for his distintictive style.

In earlier interviews, Johnson had openly discussed his past battle with alcoholism and his journey toward sobriety.

Notably, Marc's cause of death remains undisclosed.

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