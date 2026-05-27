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Ken Paxton wins against John Cornyn in Texas primary

Ken Paxton's win has created major political shockwaves, transitioning the US Senate map

Ken Paxton wins against John Cornyn in Texas primary
Ken Paxton wins against John Cornyn in Texas primary

Ken Paxton's triumph over John Cornyn in the Texas Republican Senate primary, creating major political shockwaves, transitioning the US Senate map.

With immense support from Donald Trump, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton beat incumbent Senator John Cornyn in a competitive election.

Cornyn had been considered an experienced Republican, but Paxton’s victory has changed the party’s strategy for the forthcoming general election.

Republicans are currently worried about the cost of defending the seat.

Party leaders project it could take around $250 million to support Paxton’s campaign and keep the seat Republican. This money will come from different races across the country, limiting resources in important battleground states.

Ken Paxton wins against John Cornyn in Texas primary

Democrats take it as an opportunity in the situation. Paxton had a controversial past, including legal troubles and impeachment efforts in Texas, giving them strong material for campaign attack.

Their candidate, state representative James Talarico, is now considered to lead towards victory.

Some political analysts stated this result shows how strongly Trump still influences the Republican Party. Even though Cornyn had supported Trump’s agenda for years, the US President has strongly supported Paxton rather than pushing a more loyal candidate.

The results could have posed broader effects, possibly weakening Republican efforts in other states and making control of the Senate more competitive in the next election cycle.

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