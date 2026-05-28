Trump threatens to ‘blow up’ Oman over Strait of Hormuz

President Donald Trump has issued a blunt warning to Oman regarding the strategic Strait of Hormuz.
During a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Trump addressed reports that Iran and Oman were discussing a potential deal to jointly manage shipping traffic through the waterway which has been largely blockaded since the outbreak of the U.S.-Israel war on Iran.
Iranian state media had claimed that a draft agreement existed involving joint control of the strait, a plan that would aim to restore commercial shipping to pre-war levels.
Trump quickly rejected the idea of any nation exerting authority over the passage which is vital for global oil supplies.
Insisting that the waterway must remain open, the President stated:
“Nobody’s going to control it. It’s international waters and Oman will behave just like everybody else or we will have to blow them up. They understand that. They’ll be fine.”
While the White House has dismissed the reported deal as a “complete fabrication,” Trump’s remarks highlight the high-stakes tensions surrounding the region.
Oman, a long-time U.S. ally known for its neutral diplomatic stance has not confirmed any desire to join Iran in managing the strait.
The situation remains a critical point of friction in ongoing peace efforts.