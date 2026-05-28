News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Trump threatens to ‘blow up’ Oman over Strait of Hormuz

Trump’s remarks highlight the high-stakes tensions surrounding the region

Trump threatens to ‘blow up’ Oman over Strait of Hormuz
Trump threatens to ‘blow up’ Oman over Strait of Hormuz

President Donald Trump has issued a blunt warning to Oman regarding the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

During a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Trump addressed reports that Iran and Oman were discussing a potential deal to jointly manage shipping traffic through the waterway which has been largely blockaded since the outbreak of the U.S.-Israel war on Iran.

Iranian state media had claimed that a draft agreement existed involving joint control of the strait, a plan that would aim to restore commercial shipping to pre-war levels.

Trump quickly rejected the idea of any nation exerting authority over the passage which is vital for global oil supplies. 


Insisting that the waterway must remain open, the President stated:

“Nobody’s going to control it. It’s international waters and Oman will behave just like everybody else or we will have to blow them up. They understand that. They’ll be fine.”

While the White House has dismissed the reported deal as a “complete fabrication,” Trump’s remarks highlight the high-stakes tensions surrounding the region.

Oman, a long-time U.S. ally known for its neutral diplomatic stance has not confirmed any desire to join Iran in managing the strait.

The situation remains a critical point of friction in ongoing peace efforts.

Ex-CIA official charged after $40 million in gold bars found in home
Ex-CIA official charged after $40 million in gold bars found in home
Titusville teen charged in cruise ship murder faces detention hearing
Titusville teen charged in cruise ship murder faces detention hearing
Blue Moon 2026: What to expect from Sunday’s rare lunar event
Blue Moon 2026: What to expect from Sunday’s rare lunar event
Skateboarding legend Marc Johnson breathes his last at 49
Skateboarding legend Marc Johnson breathes his last at 49
Ken Paxton wins against John Cornyn in Texas primary
Ken Paxton wins against John Cornyn in Texas primary
Manchester airport terminal two closed after welfare concern sparks major travel delays
Manchester airport terminal two closed after welfare concern sparks major travel delays
Biden files lawsuit to stop release of DOJ interview audio, transcripts
Biden files lawsuit to stop release of DOJ interview audio, transcripts
Happy Eid ul Adha 2026: Traditions, customs, and celebrations
Happy Eid ul Adha 2026: Traditions, customs, and celebrations
Bettina Anderson shares rare glimpse from her Bahamas wedding festivities
Bettina Anderson shares rare glimpse from her Bahamas wedding festivities
Pam Bondi diagnosed with thyroid cancer weeks after leaving justice department
Pam Bondi diagnosed with thyroid cancer weeks after leaving justice department
Washington packaging plant chemical tank implosion kills 1, leaves 9 missing
Washington packaging plant chemical tank implosion kills 1, leaves 9 missing
White House builds UFC Arena on lawn for US 250th anniversary
White House builds UFC Arena on lawn for US 250th anniversary

Popular News

Ex-CIA official charged after $40 million in gold bars found in home

Ex-CIA official charged after $40 million in gold bars found in home
18 minutes ago
Valve increases Steam Deck OLED prices: New costs and details

Valve increases Steam Deck OLED prices: New costs and details
2 hours ago
Trump threatens to ‘blow up’ Oman over Strait of Hormuz

Trump threatens to ‘blow up’ Oman over Strait of Hormuz
2 hours ago