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  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
News

EU diplomat accuses Russia of aiding Iran to ‘Kill Americans’

The conflict in Ukraine and the Middle East are inextricably linked, said Kaja Kallas

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
EU diplomat accuses Russia of aiding Iran to ‘Kill Americans’
EU diplomat accuses Russia of aiding Iran to ‘Kill Americans’

In a sharp escalation of diplomatic rhetoric, the European Union’s top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, accused Russia on Thursday of providing critical intelligence to Iran to help “kill Americans” during the ongoing Middle East conflict.

Speaking at a G7 meeting outside Paris, Kallas claimed Moscow is actively assisting Tehran with data and military technology to strike Western interests.

“We see that Russia is helping Iran with intelligence to target Americans, to kill Americans and Russia is also supporting Iran now with the drones so that they can attack neighbouring countries and also US military bases,” Kallas told reporters.


The EU High Representative argued that the conflict in Ukraine and the Middle East are inextricably linked. She urged the United States to ramp up pressure on the Kremlin to break this alliance.

“These wars are very much interlinked. If America wants the war in the Middle East to stop, Iran to stop attacking them, they should also put the pressure on Russia so that they are not able to help them in this,” she added.

The allegations come as the US and Israel continue operations against Iranian-backed forces further straining the volatile geopolitical landscape.

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