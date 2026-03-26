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  • By Hafsa Naeem
News

China urges US, Iran to hold peace talks as conflict intensifies

'As long as talks begin, there is hope for peace,' says China's foreign minister, Wang Yi

  • By Hafsa Naeem
China urges US, Iran to hold peace talks as conflict intensifies
China urges US, Iran to hold peace talks as conflict intensifies

China encourages peace as growing tensions between the US, Iran, and Israel have escalated conflicts where the situation has turned into the death of Iran's leader Khamenei and the naval chief Alireza Tangsiri, sparking more intense consequences.

Analyzing the situation, China came forward and urged parties involved in the Middle East conflict to "create conditions for starting truly meaningful and sincere peace talks."

"The pressing priority is ‌to actively promote peace talks, seize the opportunity of peace and promote the cessation of the war," Lin Jian, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, said at a regular briefing when asked if China was aware of any ongoing negotiations between Iran and the United States.

His remarks come after China's foreign minister, Wang Yi said on Wednesday that he saw "a glimmer of hope for peace" in the wake of signals about negotiations between the U.S. and Iran.


Earlier in the week, Iran denied that it had engaged in negotiations with the U.S. after President Donald Trump delayed a threat to bomb Iran's power grid, citing what he described as productive talks with unidentified Iranian officials.

Iran's foreign minister on Wednesday said the country was reviewing a U.S. proposal to end the war but had ‌no intention of holding talks.

China's foreign ministry did not disclose if it was aware of any negotiations between Washington and Tehran, but Wang expressed cautious optimism in a phone call with his Egyptian counterpart on Wednesday.

"As long as talks begin, there is hope for peace," said Wang.

In a separate call with Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi on Tuesday, Wang urged all sides to "seize every opportunity and window for peace and initiate the process for peace talks as soon as possible," the Chinese ministry said.

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