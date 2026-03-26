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  • By Hania Jamil
News

Zendaya sparks buzz after viral hiatus comment: 'I'm going into hiding'

The 'Spider-Man' star is looking forward to quite a busy year and is ready to take a well-earned break

  • By Hania Jamil
Zendaya sparks buzz after viral hiatus comment: Im going into hiding

Zendaya has expressed concern about the audience getting tired of seeing her on their screens amid five highly anticipated projects in the line for this year, as she shares plans for a well-earned break.

The Challengers actress is gearing up for a hectic 2026, with the release of four high-profile films and the return of the hit HBO series Euphoria.

Discussing her career on Fandango's Big Ticket, Zendaya noted, "I just hope you guys don't get sick of me this year. I really appreciate everyone who supports any of my movies or supports my career in any way."

She is currently on a promotional tour for the A24 film The Drama, releasing on April 3, alongside Robert Pattinson.

On April 12, fans once again will be able to witness her Emmy-winning role of Rue in the third season of Euphoria.

In the summers, Zendaya will be busy as part of the star-studded ensemble of The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day before wrapping the year with Dune: Part Three.

"I just hope you guys don't get sick of me this year because I'll tell you what, after this, I'm disappearing for a little bit. I'm gonna have to go into hiding," she said in the interview.

Fans were quick to dismiss her concerns on the social media platforms, as one user on X noted, "Zendaya I can never get tired of seeing your face on the screen."

Another post read, "girl we will never be sick of you."

"Take that break girl, you've earned it. you have made a huge name for yourself in such a short time and we could not be prouder," a third fan penned.

Zendaya's fiancé, Tom Holland, also stars in The Odyssey and Spider-Man, so it has been speculated that they might take a break together next year in order to either tie the knot or confirm whether they're already married or not.

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