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  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
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BREAKING: Israel confirms killing of IRGC top naval chief Alireza Tangsiri in Bandar Abbas strike

The attack also reportedly claimed the lives of several other senior naval officials

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
Israel confirms killing of IRGC top naval chief Alireza Tangsiri in Bandar Abbas strike
Israel confirms killing of IRGC top naval chief Alireza Tangsiri in Bandar Abbas strike

In a major escalation of the ongoing regional conflict, Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz announced on Thursday, March 26, 2026, that an airstrike has killed Alireza Tangsiri, the commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy.

According to Israeli officials, Tangsiri was the mastermind behind the recent “mining and blocking” of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway for global oil supplies.

Defense Minister Katz stated that the operation was “an expression of the IDF’s assistance in opening” the critical channel. He further warned Iranian leadership, saying “The IDF will hunt you down and eliminate you one by one.”


The attack also reportedly claimed the lives of several other senior naval officials.

While Israeli media has widely reported the “elimination” Iranian authorities have not yet officially confirmed Tangsiri’s death.

This event follows weeks of intense military exchanges that began in late February, leaving the region on a knife-edge as international mediators from Pakistan and Turkey scramble to prevent a full-scale wider war.

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