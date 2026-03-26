News
  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
News

Where to see Northern lights tonight: 10 US states under solar storm watch

Look north between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. in areas away from city lights

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
Where to see Northern lights tonight: 10 US states under solar storm watch
Where to see Northern lights tonight: 10 US states under solar storm watch

A fresh burst of solar energy is heading toward Earth potentially lighting up the night across the northern United States late Thursday.

After a week of intense “geomagnetic activity around the spring equinox,” space weather forecasters believe a new display is arriving.

The Space Weather Prediction Center notes that a “glancing blow from a coronal mass ejection” launched earlier this week could trigger a G1-level solar storm.

While the sun’s activity has recently quieted, this incoming “blob of solar stuff” may be enough to push the aurora borealis far enough south for millions to see.


Experts suggest that the “period of several weeks before and after the equinox is known to increase the chances” of these displays due to the way Earth’s magnetic field aligns with the sun.

Residents in states like Montana, North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan and Maine have the best chance of seeing the glow. Faint displays might also reach Washington, Idaho, Vermont and New Hampshire.

To catch the show, look north between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. in areas away from city lights.

Larry Fink predicts global recession risk as oil prices threaten $150 peak
Larry Fink predicts global recession risk as oil prices threaten $150 peak
IOC announces lifetime ban on trans women in female categories
IOC announces lifetime ban on trans women in female categories
EU diplomat accuses Russia of aiding Iran to ‘Kill Americans’
EU diplomat accuses Russia of aiding Iran to ‘Kill Americans’
Na’Ziyah Harris killer Jarvis Butts dies in prison: Inside his cause of death
Na’Ziyah Harris killer Jarvis Butts dies in prison: Inside his cause of death
China urges US, Iran to hold peace talks as conflict intensifies
China urges US, Iran to hold peace talks as conflict intensifies
Top 20 airlines lose $53 billion amid US-Israel-Iran war
Top 20 airlines lose $53 billion amid US-Israel-Iran war
Venezuela’s ex-president Maduro denies all criminal charges in ‘narcoterrorism’ case
Venezuela’s ex-president Maduro denies all criminal charges in ‘narcoterrorism’ case
Iranian embassy in South Africa mocks Donald Trump with debunked Mary Anne Trump post
Iranian embassy in South Africa mocks Donald Trump with debunked Mary Anne Trump post
BREAKING: Israel confirms killing of IRGC top naval chief Alireza Tangsiri in Bandar Abbas strike
BREAKING: Israel confirms killing of IRGC top naval chief Alireza Tangsiri in Bandar Abbas strike
Trump to meet Xi Jinping in May as US–Iran conflict delays China visit
Trump to meet Xi Jinping in May as US–Iran conflict delays China visit
Breaking: Iran drone attack kills two, injures three in UAE as Iran‑US tensions continue
Breaking: Iran drone attack kills two, injures three in UAE as Iran‑US tensions continue
Oil prices rises higher as Iran rejects peace plan, hopes fades for de-escalation
Oil prices rises higher as Iran rejects peace plan, hopes fades for de-escalation

Popular News

Dr Fazeela Abbasi under hot water for money laundering, illegal clinic cases

Dr Fazeela Abbasi under hot water for money laundering, illegal clinic cases
29 minutes ago
Where to see Northern lights tonight: 10 US states under solar storm watch

Where to see Northern lights tonight: 10 US states under solar storm watch
33 minutes ago
Zendaya sparks buzz after viral hiatus comment: 'I'm going into hiding'

Zendaya sparks buzz after viral hiatus comment: 'I'm going into hiding'
an hour ago