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  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
News

Iranian embassy in South Africa mocks Donald Trump with debunked Mary Anne Trump post

The viral meme that surfaced years ago has no basis in reality

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
Iranian embassy in South Africa mocks Donald Trump with debunked Mary Anne Trump post
Iranian embassy in South Africa mocks Donald Trump with debunked Mary Anne Trump post

The Iranian Embassy in South Africa has sparked a diplomatic row after posting a controversial message on X (formerly Twitter) targeting US President Donald Trump.

On March 21, 2026, the embassy’s official account shared a tribute to the President’s late mother, Mary Anne Trump, but paired it with a quote widely recognized by fact-checkers as a long-standing internet hoax.

The post which featured a photograph of the mother and son began with the caption: “Rest in peace Mary Anne Trump. You are one of the most honest people I know.”


However, the accompanying text included a biting criticism: “Yes, he’s an idiot with zero common sense and no social skills but he is my son. I just hope he never gets into politics. He’d be a disaster.”

While the post was intended to troll the US President, historians and fact-checking organisations have confirmed that Mary Anne Trump, who died in 2000, never actually uttered those words.

The quote first surfaced as a viral meme years ago and has no basis in reality.

Despite the inaccuracy, the embassy’s use of a diplomatic platform to mock the President’s family has increased tensions drawing sharp criticism from those who view it as a breach of international protocol.

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