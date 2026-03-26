Iranian embassy in South Africa mocks Donald Trump with debunked Mary Anne Trump post

The Iranian Embassy in South Africa has sparked a diplomatic row after posting a controversial message on X (formerly Twitter) targeting US President Donald Trump.
On March 21, 2026, the embassy’s official account shared a tribute to the President’s late mother, Mary Anne Trump, but paired it with a quote widely recognized by fact-checkers as a long-standing internet hoax.
The post which featured a photograph of the mother and son began with the caption: “Rest in peace Mary Anne Trump. You are one of the most honest people I know.”
However, the accompanying text included a biting criticism: “Yes, he’s an idiot with zero common sense and no social skills but he is my son. I just hope he never gets into politics. He’d be a disaster.”
While the post was intended to troll the US President, historians and fact-checking organisations have confirmed that Mary Anne Trump, who died in 2000, never actually uttered those words.
The quote first surfaced as a viral meme years ago and has no basis in reality.
Despite the inaccuracy, the embassy’s use of a diplomatic platform to mock the President’s family has increased tensions drawing sharp criticism from those who view it as a breach of international protocol.