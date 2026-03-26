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  • By Hafsa Naeem
News

Bangladesh: 24 dead as bus carrying 40 passengers falls into river while boarding ferry

As per officials, rescuers recovered 22 bodies including 6 men, 11 women, and 5 children

  • By Hafsa Naeem
Bangladesh: 24 dead as bus carrying 40 passengers falls into river while boarding ferry
Bangladesh: 24 dead as bus carrying 40 passengers falls into river while boarding ferry

24 people died in a tragic accident in Bangladesh after a passenger bus carrying around 40 people plunged into the Padma ‌River while attempting to board a ferry.

As per the officials, the accident occurred on Wednesday when the bus lost control approaching a ferry at Daulatdia in the Rajbari district, about 100 km (62 miles) from Dhaka.

As reported by Reuters, the bus overturned and sank nearly 30 feet (9 m) into the river, according to police and the fire service and civil defense.

Bangladesh bus tragedy: 24 dead as bus falls into Padma River; rescuers recovered 22 bodies
Bangladesh bus tragedy: 24 dead as bus falls into Padma River; rescuers recovered 22 bodies 

Fire Service official Talha Bin Zasim said twenty-four people have been confirmed dead so far, including two women who died after being rescued.

He further informed that rescuers had recovered 22 bodies from inside the submerged bus, including six men, 11 women and five children.


Four fire service units and 10 divers were leading the search and rescue efforts, supported by the army, police, coast guard and local authorities.

Hundreds of people die each year in road and ferry accidents in Bangladesh; officials fear more passengers may still be missing in the latest reported accident.

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