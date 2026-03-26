Breaking: Iran drone attack kills two, injures three in UAE as Iran‑US tensions continue

Strikes over the UAE region have killed two people in Abu Dhabi, where a missile was intercepted. Meanwhile, Pakistan claims Iran's foreign minister has been spared from Israel's hit list after its intervention.
Two people have been killed after debris from an intercepted missile slammed onto a road in Abu Dhabi during a dramatic overnight strike.
Another three were injured when wreckage rained down on Sweihan Road, smashing vehicles and causing emergency crews to rush to the scene.
As more details of the attack emerged, the emirate’s media office confirmed the deaths were caused by falling debris after air defences intercepted a missile.
It added several vehicles were also damaged in the blast zone.
“Two people were killed in Abu Dhabi after debris from an intercepted missile fell on Sweihan Road,” the media office said.
“Three others were injured and several vehicles were damaged.”
The incident comes as the Middle East teeters on the brink of a wider war, with tensions exploding between the US, Israel and Iran.
As reported, the UAE’s ministry of defence said air defences in the country are currently responding to incoming missile and drone attacks from the Iran-Israel war.
Additionally, Middle Eastern nations demand Iraq intervene with Iran proxy attacks from its territory.
In a joint statement, the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Jordan have demanded that Iraq "take the necessary measures" to halt attacks from Iranian proxies in its territory.