News
  • By Hafsa Naeem
News

Trump to meet Xi Jinping in May as US–Iran conflict delays China visit

Trump will meet Chinese leader eight years after his first visit to China in 2017

  • By Hafsa Naeem
Trump to meet Xi Jinping in May as US–Iran conflict delays China visit
Trump to meet Xi Jinping in May as US–Iran conflict delays China visit

The US president Donald Trump was scheduled to visit China on 31 March but postponed the trip after launching a war against Iran jointly with Israel.

As reported, the forthcoming visit will be the first to China by a US president in almost a decade.

“I look very much forward to spending time with President Xi in what will be, I’m sure, a monumental event," said Trump on his Truth Social platform after announcing the new dates.


White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt also confirmed the schedule, saying Mr. Xi "understood that it's very important for the president to be here throughout these combat operations right now."

The trip was initially scheduled to begin on March 31, but the US side requested a postponement to focus on military operations in Iran.

The U.S. President will meet the Chinese leader in Beijing on 14-15 May, more than a month later than initially planned.

Trump said he will greet Xi after eight years since his last visit to China, back in 2017.

Additionally, Trump also expressed that he will host the Chinese leader in a reciprocal visit later this year.

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