Trump’s signature to appear on US dollar in historic move after 165 years

President Donald Trump's signatures are soon to be added on US dollar bills and US currency papers, ending a 165-year-old tradition.
As announced by the U.S. Treasury Department, the redesigned notes, planned to mark the 250th anniversary of American independence, will also for the first time in 165 years drop the signature of the U.S. treasurer, who reports to the Treasury Secretary and oversees the Bureau of Engraving and Printing, the U.S. Mint and other Treasury functions.
The first $100 bills with Trump's signature and that of U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will be printed in June, followed by other bills in subsequent months. The new bills may take several weeks to circulate through banks.
The signature change is the latest effort by the Trump administration and its allies to put the president's name on buildings, institutions, government programs, warships and coins.
A federal arts panel, whose members Trump appointed, approved last week the design for a commemorative gold coin with Trump's image.
Bessent said in a statement that the move was appropriate for the U.S. 250th anniversary, given strong U.S. economic growth and financial stability during Trump's second term.
"There is no more powerful way to recognize the historic achievements of our great country and President Donald J. Trump than U.S. dollar bills bearing his name, and it is only appropriate that this historic currency be issued at the Semiquincentennial," Bessent said.
An effort for a circulating $1 Trump coin was set back by laws prohibiting the depiction of living individuals on U.S. coins.
The overall designs of bills will not change, except for Trump's signature replacing the Treasurer's, Treasury officials said.
Notably, the U.S. paper currency will bear President Donald Trump's signature—the first time a sitting president has signed American money.