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  • By Fatima Hassan
News

Ludacris promises major music comeback after big win at iHeartRadio Awards

The 'Get Back' hitmaker also hosted the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards ceremony at Dolby Theatre in LA

  • By Fatima Hassan
Ludacris promises major music comeback after big win at iHeartRadio Awards
Ludacris promises major music comeback after big win at iHeartRadio Awards  

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce might steal the spotlight at the 2026 iHeartRadio Awards show, but Ludacris grabbed headlines due to his landmark achievement.

On Thursday, March 26, the 48-year-old American rapper and actor stunned fans with his major hint at an upcoming musical return as he accepted the Landmark accolade for his exceptional contribution to the entertainment industry.

Ludacris, whose real name is Christopher Bridges, received the prestigious trophy from his Fast & Furious co-star, Vin Diesel, in recognition of the artist whose work has reflected culture for decades.

The Yeah crooner began his acceptance speech with huge appreciation for the team that worked behind the scenes, including mixing engineers, songwriters, producers, label executives, DJs, assistant stylists, lighting people, extras, managers and more.

At one point, he shocked fans by promising to return with a major musical project after more than a decade, as he last released his independent studio album, Ludaversal, in 2015.

"Luda! They’re using me against me right now. I thank y’all for 25 years. I’m coming back with new music, I love you," Ludacris teased.

During the star-studded awards gala, the What’s Your Fantasy singer not only accepted the huge award, but he also hosted the show after two years.

The 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards ceremony took place on Thursday, March 26, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, attended by several prominent Hollywood figures, including Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Vin Diesel, Miley Cyrus, Alex Warren, and others.

Despite being named for the Pop Artist of the Year, Sabrina Carpenter was absent from the awards show. 

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