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  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
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BREAKING: Iran mobilises 1 million fighters for ground war against US forces

Fighters pledged to create a ‘historic hell’ for American troops on Iranian soil

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
Iran mobilises 1 million fighters for ground war against US forces
Iran mobilises 1 million fighters for ground war against US forces

Iranian military sources claim to have mobilised over one million combatants as tensions with the United States reach a breaking point.

On Thursday, March 26, 2026, the Tasnim News Agency reported that these forces are prepared for a direct ground confrontation following weeks of devastating aerial strikes by US and Israeli forces.

An informed military source told Tasnim that with growing speculation of a “historical folly” by the US in launching a ground invasion, a wave of enthusiasm has emerged among fighters to create a “historic hell” for American troops on Iranian soil.


This mobilization includes members of the Army, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Basij volunteer force.

The report highlights a massive surge in young Iranians volunteering for combat.

Addressing US efforts to reopen the blockaded Strait of Hormuz, the source stated, “The US wants to open the strait by suicide. We are ready to carry out their suicidal strategy and keep the Strait closed.”

While the US maintains it has achieved air superiority through “Operation Epic Fury,” Tehran insists its ground readiness remains a formidable deterrent against any “boot on the ground” escalation. 

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