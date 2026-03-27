Iran hits key Kuwaiti ports as Middle East tensions intensify

Kuwait’s main commercial port was damaged in a drone attack today, authorities say, as Iran pressed on with its campaign in the Gulf in retaliation for US-Israeli strikes.
The Shuwaikh port was targeted at dawn in a separate attack. “by enemy drones, preliminary reports revealed material damage but no human casualties,” the Kuwait port authority says in a statement on X.
Moreover, Kuwaiti authorities have reported another attack on the country’s infrastructure, targeting Mubarak Al-Kabeer port on its Bubiyan island.
According to Kuwait’s Ministry of Public Works, the port infrastructure was attacked by “hostile drones and cruise missiles."
It said there were material damages, but no casualties reported.
Middle East authorities also reported Saudi Arabia’s air defence systems have intercepted multiple drones targeting parts of the Eastern Region.
The Saudi Defence Ministry confirmed the latest incident, marking the second attempted aerial strike on the capital within an hour.
Beginning as a direct confrontation, the US-Iran and Israel conflict is now rapidly evolving into a multi-front regional war with growing risks for civilians, infrastructure, and global stability.
Additionally, with back-to-back attempts to target key regions, the Saudi military remains on high alert as regional tensions continue to surge.
The ongoing conflict involving Iran, Israel and allied forces has killed thousands across the Middle East.
More than 1,900 people have died in Iran, while nearly 1,100 have been killed in Lebanon amid continued airstrikes and cross-border fighting.
The war has also claimed the lives of 13 US military personnel, along with several civilians in the Gulf region on land and at sea.
During the latest operations in Lebanon, at least 18 people have died, along with four Israeli soldiers killed during operations in Lebanon.