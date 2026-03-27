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  • By Hania Jamil
News

Lee Sang-bo dies at 44 after being cleared of drug use allegations

South Korean actor landed in trouble in 2022 after he was accused of using drug, which was later dismissed

  • By Hania Jamil
Lee Sang-bo dies at 44 after being cleared of drug use allegations
Lee Sang-bo dies at 44 after being cleared of drug use allegations

South Korean actor Lee Sang-bo has passed away at the age of 44 after false drug use allegations.

As reported by Seoul Economic Daily, entertainment industry sources have shared that Lee was found dead by his family member on Thursday, and authorities are investigating the exact cause of death.

Moreover, on Friday, March 27, his agency said it was working to confirm details surrounding the actor's death.

Born in 1981, Lee began his acting career in 2006 with the KBS2 drama Invisible Man Choi Jang-su. He went on to appear in a number of hit productions, including Bad Love, Private Lives, Graceful Empire, Golden Era of Daughters-in-Law and Graceful Empire.

In 2022, the Secretly, Greatly actor got involved in drug use allegations; however, it turned out to be a false report stemming from his use of prescribed antidepressants, which he started taking after losing his sister and parents one after another.

At the time, police determined that there was insufficient evidence and decided not to refer the case for prosecution, closing the case without charges.

He returned to acting a year later in the KBS drama The Elegant Empire.

Following his death news, all of his social media posts have now been deleted.

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