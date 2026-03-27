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  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
News

Final image of Ali Khamenei: Iran released photo of last moments before strike

The picture was described as a symbol of martyrdom and spiritual resilience

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
Final image of Ali Khamenei: Iran released photo of last moments before strike
Final image of Ali Khamenei: Iran released photo of last moments before strike

Iranian state media finally released the much-anticipated last glimpse of the previous Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, reportedly captured just minutes before he was killed in a joint US-Israeli airstrike.

According to the officials, the photo was taken through a surveillance camera on the morning of February 28, 2026, shows the 86-year-old sitting at his desk in his Tehran office, focused on reciting the Quran.

The picture was described as a symbol of “martyrdom and spiritual resilience,” emphasising that Khamenei was immersed in daily religious rites during his final moments.

The operation named “Epic Fury” conducted by the US and Israel also claimed the lives of his family members and top military commanders.


The release of this footage comes at a time when Iran has entered its second month of mourning.

While a transitional leadership council initially held power, his son Mojtaba Khamenei has officially been named as the successor.

Tensions in the region remain high as Iran launched its 83rd wave of missile strikes against Tel Aviv. While Washington claims a “clear victory” and has offered to negotiate a new deal, Tehran has remained firm, proposing five non-negotiable terms to broker any potential ceasefire.

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