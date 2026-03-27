News
  • By Riba Shaikh
News

Meghan Markle celebrates as close pal Kelly McKee welcomes baby boy: See photos

Meghan Markle's friend Kelly Mckee gives birth to baby boy Jack Oliver just days after joint appearance

  • By Riba Shaikh
Meghan Markle celebrates as close pal Kelly McKee welcomes baby boy: See photos
Meghan Markle celebrates as close pal Kelly McKee welcomes baby boy: See photos

Congratulations are in order for Meghan Markle's close friend Kelly McKee as she welcomes baby boy.

Just days after her warm reunion with The Duchess of Sussex at the Alliance for Children's Rights event in Kelly has announced the birth of her son in a delightful Instagram post.

Sharing a carousel of photos - which appeared to have been clicked shortly after the birth of her baby boy, Kelly wrote, "The best birthday gift ever."

Revealing her newborn's name she added, "Happiest birthday to you sweet Jack Oliver Zajfen."

Meghan's friends also explained the heartfelt meaning behind her son's name noting, (Jack: In honor of my Gandpa. Oliver: in honor of our Georgie. Now they share the same middle name)"

"This family of 5 is madly in love. Full of all the emotions and taking it all in," she added alongside the photos of Jack from hospital's bed.

Before concluding her message she added, "Thank you all for being apart of this journey and loving our family. I have felt carried and loved so very much and that’s what Community is all about. Get ready for a lot of baby content." 

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