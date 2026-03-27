Iran-Israel war: Why Tehran sends ‘Thank you India, Pakistan, Germany’ missiles to Tel Aviv

On March 27, 2026, Iran launched its 83rd wave of missiles on Israel but this time with some unique messages that no one has ever seen before during a war.
The handwritten messages inscribed by the Iranian Aerospace Force note “thank you people of India”, thank you German people”, and similar gratitude was shown to the citizens of Pakistan and Spain.
The attacks bypassed the Iron Dome defense system possessed by Israel and struck an important power grid leaving Tel Aviv in darkness.
This psychological warfare through social media has reached new heights, with memes and “LEGO-style” animations used to troll opponents.
The Iranian embassy in Mumbai confirmed the messaging stating it was “Gratitude from Iran’s Aerospace Force to the people of Spain, Pakistan, India and Germany for their support and solidarity; especially during the 83rd wave of missile response.”
Despite the interception of missiles by Israel, the damage to energy infrastructure and the unconventional “diplomacy via missile” opened a new front in the month-long conflict.