Bank of America: Three arrested after attempted bomb attack in Paris

Three people have been arrested in connection to a suspected foiled bomb attack on the Bank of America's headquarters in Paris, France's anti-terrorism prosecutor's office said.
As reported by AFP, initially one suspect was detained at the scene after he placed a device containing five litres of liquid, believed to be fuel, and an ignition system close to the bank.
On Sunday, March 29, French security services said two more people had been arrested in connection with the incident, which happened at around 03:30 local time (01:30 GMT) on Saturday.
France's interior minister, Laurent Nuñez, said the attempted attack could have a connection with the rising conflicts between the US-Israel and Iran forces.
"In this type of conflict, you have a number of Iranian services that are likely to carry out actions such as these through proxies," Nuñez said.
He continued, "There is a significant suspicion, but it is for the investigation to determine."
As per a police source, the initial suspect was accompanied by a second person, who appeared to be taking photos and videos with a mobile phone, but who fled when officers arrived.
Moreover, it was shared that the custody of the first suspect, who is a minor, had been extended.
Under French law, suspects in terrorism cases can be held for 96 hours. This period can be extended by a court.
Nuñez urged security services to be "extra vigilant" and increase their presence at transport hubs and other locations across the country.