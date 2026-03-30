News
  • By Hafsa Naeem
News

Heavy rain, flash floods kill 22 in Afghanistan, leaving several injured

Officials said conditions remained unstable in Afghanistan with continued risk of further rain and flooding

  • By Hafsa Naeem
Heavy rain, flash floods kill 22 in Afghanistan, leaving several injured
Heavy rain, flash floods kill 22 in Afghanistan, leaving several injured

At least 25 people were killed as heavy rain in Afghanistan triggered severe flooding and caused buildings to collapse.

Moreover, 32 flood affectees were injured over the ‌last two days, the country's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) warned on Monday, March 30, of continued risk due to bad weather.

"Twenty-two people were killed, 32 injured, and 241 houses damaged in flooding and other weather-related incidents across ‌13 provinces over the past two days," said an NDMA official.

Most of the deaths were reported from the central and eastern provinces of the war-shattered South Asian nation, including Parwan, Maidan Wardak, Daykundi, and Logar, where torrential rain triggered flash floods and caused houses to collapse in rural and mountainous regions, the authority said.

The officials said conditions remained "unstable" in parts of the country on Monday, with continued risk of further rain and flooding in some areas.


With international aid, which formed the backbone of the government's finances, slashed since the Taliban seized power in 2021, the country has been struggling to cope.

Notably, surveys show Afghanistan is prone to natural disasters, and the United Nations lists it among the countries most vulnerable to climate change.

A United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) report in November said floods, earthquakes, and drought had destroyed 8,000 homes in Afghanistan in 2025 and strained public services "beyond their limits."

Prompt rescue operations underway.

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