Mount Everest tragedy: Two Indian climbers die amid record 247 ascents in a day 

Two Indian climbers have died while descending Mount Everest after a successful summit.
Khim Lal Gautam, coordinator of the Everest Base Camp field office, said that the two climbers from Pioneer Adventures collapsed on their way back to base.
"Two Indian climbers died: one at camp II and another one at Hillary Step," said the coordinator.
The deceased have been identified as Arun Kumar Tiwari and Sandip Are.
It was reported that Tiwari was descending after reaching the Everest summit on Wednesday but collapsed at the Hillary, while Are had reached a lower camp after achieving "his lifelong dream".
While Are's body was brought to base camp, rescuers are attempting to recover the body of Tiwari, as recovering a body from Hillary Step (8,790 metres) remains a challenging task for rescuers.
On May 20, a record 274 climbers reached the summit of Everest in a single day, after the government issued a surprising 494 climbing permits this season.
Due to a massive serac in the icefall, rope-fixing was delayed by a week, prompting hundreds of climbers to attempt the summit within a short climbing window, which caused a severe "traffic jam" in the death zone.
On the other hand, Kenton Cool, a 52-year-old British climber, became the first non-Nepali to reach the top of Mount Everest 20 times.