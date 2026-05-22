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Pakistan Army Chief travels to Tehran as US–Iran talks show signs of 'slight progress'

The high-stakes visit comes as Pakistan continues its key mediatory efforts between Washington and Tehran

Pakistan Army Chief travels to Tehran as US–Iran talks show signs of slight progress
Pakistan Army Chief travels to Tehran as US–Iran talks show signs of 'slight progress'

In a significant move to resolve the ongoing US-Iran conflict, Pakistan’s military leadership has once again stepped into high-level diplomacy as Field Marshal Asim Munir reportedly travels to Tehran.

The high-stakes visit comes as Pakistan continues its key mediatory efforts between Washington and Tehran, aiming to ease regional tensions.

The visit comes as Pakistan continues acting as a key mediator between Washington and Tehran, with officials saying Munir is leading a high-level delegation to discuss ceasefire efforts, regional stability, and progress in indirect US–Iran talks. The trip follows several days of discussions in Tehran involving Pakistan’s interior minister and Iranian officials.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has acknowledged “slight progress” in talks, though he cautioned against overstatement. Diplomatic sources say Iran is reviewing a proposal submitted through Pakistan, with some indications of narrowing gaps between the two sides.

As per some credible analysts, Munir’s involvement could indicate either stalled civilian-level talks or a push to finalize understandings at a military-to-military level, especially involving Iran’s defense establishment.

Oil markets and global equities have reacted cautiously to the diplomatic signals, with investors closely monitoring for any breakthrough that could stabilize energy flows through the Gulf region.

Though, Iran has yet to formally respond to the latest US-backed proposal; however, continued backchannel diplomacy indicates talks remain active. 

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