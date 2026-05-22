Boil water advisory issued in Atlanta after water plant failure

Atlanta has issued a boil water advisory after an internal power failure at the Hemphill Water Treatment Plant.
The notice was issued on Friday, May 22, by the city of Atlanta's Department of Watershed Management (DWM), specifically affecting the downtown area.
It was reported that the advisory will remain in effect while the department monitors operations and water pressure and waits to complete sampling protocols before it can be lifted.
Residents and property owners who experienced low water pressure or water outages are advised to boil all water before using it for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth or using it for children's food, in order to protect themselves from potential health hazards.
As per the city, infants, older adults and individuals with weakened immune systems should be extra cautions, and people should not drink from public water fountains in the affected area.
Moreover, the department has provided no strict timeline for the advisory and shared that more information will be shared depending on the situation.