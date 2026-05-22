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Trump announces 5,000 additional U.S. troops for Poland in major policy reversal

Trump pledges 5,000 new troops for Poland marking a sudden policy reversal

Trump announces 5,000 additional U.S. troops for Poland in major policy reversal
Trump announces 5,000 additional U.S. troops for Poland in major policy reversal

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that the United States will send an additional 5,000 troops to Poland marking a sudden shift in policy.

Only days earlier, the Pentagon had canceled a planned deployment of 4,000 troops to the region as part of a broader effort to reduce the American military presence in Europe.

The reversal follows weeks of confusion and shifting signals regarding U.S. defense strategy.

Trump cited his personal rapport with Poland’s leadership as the primary driver for this new decision, stating on Truth Social:

“Based on the successful Election of the now President of Poland, Karol Nawrocki, who I was proud to Endorse and our relationship with him, I am pleased to announce that the United States will be sending an additional 5,000 Troops to Poland.”

Trump pledges 5,000 new troops for Poland marking a sudden policy reversal
Trump pledges 5,000 new troops for Poland marking a sudden policy reversal

While NATO allies and Polish officials have welcomed the move with relief, the abrupt nature of the decision has caused frustration.

Many European partners have expressed concern over the lack of consistent communication from Washington.

As NATO foreign ministers prepare to meet, the alliance is still seeking clarity on whether these forces represent a permanent increase or a temporary adjustment to U.S. military posture in Europe.

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