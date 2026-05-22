Tulsi Gabbard resigns as US director of national intelligence as husband battles cancer

Tulsi Gabbard has resigned from her position as the US director of national intelligence in the Trump administration.
On Friday, May 22, President Trump's top intelligence official cited her husband's recent bone cancer diagnosis for her decision.
"His strength and love have sustained me through every challenge," she penned in her resignation letter.
Gabbard added, "I cannot in good conscience ask him to face this fight alone while I continue in this demanding and time-consuming position."
Responding to her resignation, President Trump said in a social media post that Gabbard "has done an incredible job, and we will miss her".
Her resignation is effective on June 30, and Aaron Lukas, the principal deputy director, will step in as acting director.
In her letter she said that her husband, Abraham, "faces major challenges in the coming weeks and months".
Trump posted on social media that Gabbard "rightfully, wants to be with him, bringing him back to good health as they currently fight a tough battle together. I have no doubt he will soon be better than ever".
Gabbard has remained a key Trump's player; however, she remained largely out of the spotlight this year as the US has taken military action against Iran, had trouble with Cuba, and removed Venezuela's president.
A source informed the Reuters news agency that the White House forced Tulsi Gabbard to resign and Trump was taking advice from cabinet members last month on whether he should replace her.