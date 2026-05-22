Vanessa Trump calls Tiger Woods 'my strength' amid breast cancer revelation

Vanessa Trump shared a rare update on her romance with Tiger Woods after she revealed her breast cancer diagnosis amid her beau's DUI trouble.
The golf world legend left the country for rehabilitation purposes after he flipped his vehicle in Florida just days after making a TGL start.
Trump and Woods made their relationship public in early 2025, but with Woods going to jail for DUI suspicion, there were speculations of trouble in their romance.
However, President Trump's former daughter-in-law has hit back at the rumour with an intimate snap with the 15-time major winner.
On Friday, May 22, Trump shared a click with Woods, with the text, "My strength through it all family and the closest people to me."
Prior to this, she posted a click of herself with her children, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Vanessa Trump Jr, with the same caption.
"I want to share a personal health update," wrote Trump on Instagram just a day ago. "I've recently been diagnosed with breast cancer. While this isn't news anyone expects, I'm working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan. I would like to thank my doctors for performing a procedure earlier this week on me."
She added, "I am staying focused and hopeful while surrounded by the love and support of my family, my kids, and those closest to me. Thank you for your kindness and support. It truly means more than I can express. I kindly ask for privacy as I focus on my health and recovery."
A source shared with the Daily Mail that her health scare was the reason she was upset with Woods and was "so adamant that he get treated and get himself on the right track".