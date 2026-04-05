Trump confirms missing F-15 crew member rescued in 'daring' operation

Both American crew members have been rescued after an intense race between Iran and US forces to find one of the two crew members of the F-15, which was shot down by Tehran on Friday.
In a late Saturday night social media update, President Donald Trump confirmed that the missing crew member was rescued by the American forces.
"WE GOT HIM! My fellow Americans, over the past several hours, the United States Military pulled off one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in US History," Trump penned in a Truth Social post.
This comes after it was reported that both Iran and the US have deployed their resources to find the crew member after the American fighter jet was shot down in Iran.
Iranian authorities had offered a bounty on the pilot, with a local reporter noting that anyone who captured the crew member alive would "receive a valuable reward".
On the other hand, Trump said earlier that Iran had 48 hours to open the Strait of Hormuz before "all hell" would rain down on the country; however, in his online post, he wrote "rain down" as "reign down".
He also shared footage of a "massive" strike in Tehran, which he claimed had "terminated" several Iranian military leaders.
Following Trump's announcement, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt shared a patriotic social media post, reading, "Proud of our troops. Proud of our President. Proud to be an American."