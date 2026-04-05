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F1 drivers tease Lewis Hamilton, Kim Kardashian romance: 'Keeping up with the Hamiltons'

The British F1 driver and Kim Kardashian have been embroiled in romance rumours amid high-profile outings

F1 drivers tease Lewis Hamilton, Kim Kardashian romance: Keeping up with the Hamiltons
F1 drivers tease Lewis Hamilton, Kim Kardashian romance: 'Keeping up with the Hamiltons' 

It seems that alongside the internet, the F1 drivers are also keeping up with Lewis Hamilton's speculated romance with the reality TV star Kim Kardashian.

Over the weekend, the official F1 social media platform posted a video, asking drivers which of their rivals could star on a realty TV show.

While several drivers' names were mentioned in the response to the question, including Lando Norris and Liam Lawson, Esteban Ocon's and the McLaren driver's answers caught fans' eyes.

Upon hearing the question, the Haas driver smiled widely before saying, "I don't know if I should say that, but Lewis. Keeping up with the Hamiltons", drawing laughter from the room.

A person behind the camera could be heard laughing before adding, "He went there!"

Besides Ocon, other drivers who mentioned the seven-time world champion included Fernando Alonso, Gabriel Bortoleto, Norris and Pierre Gasly.

While giving his answer, Norris also added, "IYKYK [if you know, you know]," earning laughter from the room.

Ocon's play on the title of Kardashian's renowned reality show quickly went viral, with fans reacting to such a public comment regarding the romance, which Hamilton and the Skims founder have neither denied nor confirmed.

One fan penned in the comment section under the post, "10 SECOND PENALTY FOR OCON!!! That was BRAVE."

"Estie and Lando were MESSY for that," another user added with a laughing emoji.

"He just said what everyone was thinking," a third comment read.

While their romance has not been confirmed, several reports suggested that Hamilton and Kardashian began seeing each other after meeting at an Aspen New Year's party.

Since the meeting, the pair have been spotted at a number of high-profile outings, including the Super Bowl final.

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