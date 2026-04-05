Deontay Wilder targers Anthony Joshua after London win: 'let's do it'

Deontay Wilder wants to meet Anthony Joshua in the ring following the spectacular win at the O2 Arena.
Two-time world heavyweight champion Joshua was present at London's O2 Arena on Saturday night to support his pal Derek Chisora against Wilder.
He has remained out of the spotlight since being involved in an intense car crash in Nigeria in December, which claimed the lives of two of his close friends, Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele.
He last fought YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul on December 19.
On Saturday night, following his victory, Wilder walked past the 36-year-old, fist-bumped him and said "let's do it", before he could be heard saying, "He's scared," as he walked away.
Later Wilder explained the exchange, noting, "It wasn't a few words, I dapped it up with him and I said, 'now let's get it on'."
"I'm ready for whoever, long as these guys are in the heavyweight division, I am here," he added.
It was the 45th win in his 50th fight for Wilder, who lost his WBC heavyweight title in a rematch with Tyson Fury in 2020 and then went on to lose the third fight, following a draw and a defeat.
Meanwhile, after the victory against Paul, which improved his record to 29 wins and four defeats, Joshua said he was ready to face long-term rival Tyson Fury next.
For the unversed, Fury ended his retirement in January when he announced he would be returning to fight Arslanbek Makhmudov in the UK on April 11.