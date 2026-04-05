Jack Black returns to 'Saturday Night Live' as he rejoins 5-Timers Club    

Jack Black received a warm welcome at Saturday Night Live as he returned to the popular comedy show after celebrating the 50th anniversary of the show.
The Anaconda star made a surprise appearance at the long-running sketch comedy on the April 4th episode.
He delivered a powerful yet iconic monologue, joining the informal group of celebrities known as the 5-timers club, which includes a group of SNL members who have hosted the show many times.
For those who may not, Jack returned to the show as host over the weekend, after a 20-year hiatus from hosting.
This rare appearance on the show marked his fifth time hosting at that point, as he had pulled the double duty in 2002, 2003, and December 2005.
The 56-year-old American actor previously hosted SNL for his fourth time in 2025, when he celebrated the 50th anniversary of the iconic show.
Notably, this year, he was welcomed by the other five-timers, including Jonah Hill, Tina Fey, Candice Bergen, Melissa McCarthy, and Jack White, who joined the actor in his musical performance to bring the sketch to a close.