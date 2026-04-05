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Tiger Woods' seat at Masters dinner to remain vacant after break announcement

The golf legend is seemingly stepping away from sports following an arrest for DUI

Tiger Woods seat at Masters dinner to remain vacant after break announcement
Tiger Woods' seat at Masters dinner to remain vacant after break announcement

Tiger Woods, one of the most prominent names in the golfing world, would not be part of the famous dinner, held two days before the major begins at the Augusta National Golf Club.

This year marks the 90th edition of the historic event, with defending champion Rory McIlroy hosting the dinner for previous winners.

Woods, who announced his intentions to step away from golf amid his car crash, will be missing the Masters entirely following his high-profile arrest.

With his seat set to remain vacant this year, both Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth said they would not sit near Woods and Jack Nicklaus, while shedding light on the intricacies of the seating positions during such dinners.

Explaining his reasoning during a press conference at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, world No. 1 Scheffler said, "Zach [Woods] and Jordan [Spieth] always sat next to each other, and I definitely didn't ask Jordan to sit by him, because he would have done something to make sure that I didn't have a place to sit."

When asked about the existence of any protocol, the two-time Masters winner confirmed, "There's a little protocol. Guys have, like, I would say, sections where they sit. But you move around a little bit."

The players shared that while there are no official assigned seats, players naturally sit in the same groups out of habit.

And as certain sections are informally associated with legends like Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus, younger players tend to avoid those spots.

Earlier this week, Woods was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. While a Breathalyser showed no alcohol in his system, deputies found prescribed painkillers in his pocket.

Following the rollover crash on Jupitar Island, Woods announced that he will be taking a break from the sport.

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