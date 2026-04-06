Iran rejects Trump’s Strait of Hormuz deadline, continues retaliatory strikes on Israel

An Iranian missile has hit a residential building in Israel’s Haifa, killing at least two people and wounding four others, with two more people remaining missing.
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps IRGC has initiated a massive wave of missile strikes targeting key Israeli urban centers as part of "Wave 91 of Operation True Promise 4."
Tehran has hit a residential building in Israel’s Haifa, killing at least two people and wounding four other with two more people remain missing.
According to Iranian state media Press TV, the heavy aerial bombardment specifically targeted the "heart of Tel Aviv and Haifa," marking a significant escalation in regional hostilities.
The IRGC issued a statement late Thursday claiming the scale of the offensive had a profound impact on the civilian population.
The strikes have reportedly "forced 5 million Israeli settlers to seek shelter in underground bunkers," as sirens continue to sound across the occupied territories.
Additionally, Iran has warned of "much more devastating" retaliation if the US and Israel were to strike civilian targets, state media has reported.
"If attacks on civilian targets are repeated, the next stages of our offensive and retaliatory operations will be much more devastating and widespread," reads a statement from a spokesman for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Iran's highest operational military command unit.
The statement was published by the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).
The news came right after the U.S. President issued a 48-hour warning for clearing the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, threatening about the worst circumstances if Iran shows any further resistance to opening the passage.
While on the contrary, Iran warned of retaliatory attacks after US President Donald Trump set a Tuesday deadline for Tehran to open the Strait of Hormuz or face raids on its power plants and bridges.
Iranian media stated the heavy aerial bombardment specifically targeted the "heart of Tel Aviv and Haifa," marking a significant escalation in regional hostilities.
The IRGC issued a statement late Thursday claiming the scale of the offensive had a profound impact on the civilian population.
The strikes have reportedly "forced 5 million Israeli settlers to seek shelter in underground bunkers," as sirens continue to sound across the occupied territories.