Zakir Khan sparks controversy over ‘Dhurandhar’ success amid shocking career move

Zakir Khan recently sparked controversy over the success of Dhurandhar franchise.
It all started during Chetak Screen Awards 2026, when the comedian took to stage on Sunday, and hinted that the film’s massive success has left many within the film industry grappling jealousy.
On Sunday, April 5, at the stage of the ceremony, Khan in a viral clip, could be seen saying, "Kitne hi congratulatory post aap daal de, kitne hi story daalde, kitne hi interview mein aap bolde my favourite film, magar sach toh yeh hai ke Dhurandhar se sabki jali toh hai (You may drop congratulatory messages and stories and say in interviews that it's your favourite film but the truth is everyone got jealous of Dhurandhar).”
The 38-year-old stand-up comedian further joked, "Bomb film mein foote lyari mein par dhuan udaa hai Bandra se Juhu mein (There were bomb blasts in Lyari in the film but there was smoke between Bandra and Juhu)."
Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the first part of the spy thriller was released in December 2025, becoming a major blockbuster.
The second part, titled as Dhurandhar: The Revenge, recently became the first Bollywood movie to earn ₹1000 crore net at the Indian box office.
It’s worth mentioning here Dhurandhar franchise stars Ranveer Singh in the leading role.
Apart from the actor, the movie also features Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, and R. Madhavan in key roles.