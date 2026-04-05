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Iran slams Trump threats, urges world to act against ‘Atrocious Acts’

The post comes after Trump openly threatened Iran via his social media platform Truth Social, to damage country's infrastructure

Iran slams Trump threats, urges world to act against ‘Atrocious Acts’
Iran slams Trump threats, urges world to act against ‘Atrocious Acts’

The Iranian mission to the UN has condemned US President Trump’s latest threatening remarks to damage the country’s infrastructure and unleash “hell” on Iran over the Strait of Hormjuz blockade.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), The Iranian mission stated, US president is threatening “to destroy infrastructure essential to civilian survival” in the country.

“If the conscience of the United Nations were alive, it would not remain silent in the face of the overt and shameless threat by the war-mongering President of the United States to target civilian infrastructure. Trump seeks to drag the region into an endless war.”

“This is direct and public incitement to terrorise civilians and clear evidence of intent to commit [a] war crime,” the mission’s post added.

Iran slams Trump threats, urges world to act against ‘Atrocious Acts’

“The international community and all States have legal obligations to prevent such atrocious acts of war crimes. They must act now. Tomorrow is too late.”

The post comes after Trump openly threatened Iran via his social media platform Truth Social, writing, “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!!”

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