Trump issues stark warning to strike Iran's infrastructure over Hormuz blockade

US President Donald Trump has explicitly threatened Iran in a recent social media post that the United States will target Iran's power plants and bridges on Tuesday if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed.
Taking to Truth Social, Trump wrote, “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!!”
"Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH!," Trump said, ending his Easter morning post with: "Praise be to Allah," he added.
For those unaware, Strait of Hormuz is an international strait , which is controlled by and used globally for the transportation of essentials, and now it has been effectively closed by Tehran since the month-long war between Iran and US-Israel.
The post comes shortly after Trump issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Iran over the blockade of Strait of Hormuz, saying, “Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT. Time is running out – 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them.”