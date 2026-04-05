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Donald Trump: White House finally breaks silence on President's health

Trump had been out of the public eye for a few days, fueling speculation over a possible medical issue

Donald Trump: White House finally breaks silence on Presidents health
Donald Trump: White House finally breaks silence on President's health 

Fears for Donald Trump’s health were sparked on Saturday when posts online claimed he was undergoing treatment at the Walter Reed Medical Center in Maryland, which is the primary presidential health care facility.

The Trump administration has been forced to speak out over rumors that the president had been rushed to the hospital following a health crisis.

Donald Trump: White House finally breaks silence on Presidents health
Donald Trump: White House finally breaks silence on President's health 

The news circulated as social media users jumped to the conclusion based on alleged road closures and flight restrictions in the airspace above the medical facility, neither of which has been verified by officials.

It comes as the 79-year-old had been relatively out of the public eye for several days, adding to the speculation that he was dealing with a medical issue.

The White House breaks silence on the truth behind claims Donald Trump had some health crises and was rushed to Walter Reed Hospital for treatment.

He was last publicly seen on April 1, giving a national address on the war with Iran.

As the rumor mill continued to turn with “Trump dead” even trending at points, the White House was forced to break its silence on the claims.

Donald Trump: White House finally breaks silence on Presidents health
Donald Trump: White House finally breaks silence on President's health 

Assistant to the President & White House Director of Communications Steven Cheung took to social media to quash fears for the U.S. President’s health.

“There has never been a President who has worked harder for the American people than President Trump,” he wrote.

“On this Easter weekend, he has been working nonstop in the White House and Oval Office.

“God Bless him.”

The White House further smacked down the claims on its Rapid Response 47 account on X, accusing the Left of peddling conspiracy theories.

“Fear not! President Trump literally never stops working.”

Meanwhile, Trump has also been posting regularly on his social media platform TruthSocial on 'X'.

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