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US revokes green cards, visas of Iranian nationals: Here’s why

US authorities arrest relatives of late Iranian military commander who were living in Los Angeles

US revokes green cards, visas of Iranian nationals: Here’s why
US revokes green cards, visas of Iranian nationals: Here’s why

The U.S. government recently cancelled the green cards and visas of Iranian nationals.

Secretary Rubio from U.S. State Department revoked green cards of foreign nationals with ties to 'Iranian terror regime.'

The Trump administration has revoked the green cards or U.S. visas of at least four Iranian nationals connected to the current or former Iranian government, including two who have been detained by immigration authorities and are to be deported.

The latest actions were taken just this week when Secretary of State Marco Rubio determined they were no longer eligible for either lawful permanent resident status, or to enter the United States. The steps follow a move late last year in which the visas of several diplomats and staffers at Iran’s mission to the United Nations were also revoked.

The State Department issued a statement on Saturday that said that the niece and grand-niece of former Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps chief Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a U.S. airstrike near the Baghdad airport in 2020, had been arrested late Friday by immigration agents after Rubio revoked their green cards.

In early December, before the surge of anti-government protests in Iran and the start of the war, the State Department revoked or declined to renew visas of several Iranian diplomats, including the deputy ambassador, and staffers at Iran’s mission to the United Nations.

The department said Friday that action had been taken on Dec. 4 but declined to comment further “for privacy and security reasons” except to note that it was unrelated to either the protests or the war.

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