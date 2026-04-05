UK: Storm Dave leaves thousands without power, disrupts travel across the country during Easter

Storm Dave in the UK left thousands of homes across Wales and Northern Ireland without power and disrupted road and rail travel across the country before high wind and snow warnings were lifted on Sunday morning.
Strong winds up to 93 mph were recorded in Capel Curig in North Wales, 20 mph higher than forecast.
While yellow and amber warnings have been issued for heavy snow and blizzards across the Scottish Highlands, Argyll and the Western Isles on Saturday.
Approximately 2,000 homes in County Armagh and County Down lost power in the high winds, while in Wales, Glynneath and Abergavenny were worst-affected by power cuts.
Some train and ferry services in Scotland and Northern Ireland were cancelled, and in Ireland, Dublin Airport cancelled 17 flights as pilots struggled to land in the windy conditions.
The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has issued three flood warnings for Tayside covering Aberbothrie, the River Isla at Couper Angus and the River Earn between Innerpeffray to Bridge of Earn.
It warned that river levels were high after "heavy and persistent rainfall" on Saturday night and flooding was expected.
“Northern areas will see the heaviest, blustery showers and feel cold, while temperatures elsewhere stay closer to average for early April.”
Services have mostly been restored as the amber wind warning covering parts of northern England, northwest Wales, and southern Scotland was lifted at 3am, while three yellow warnings across parts of northern England, Scotland, and Wales were lifted later in the morning as the storm swept out into the North Sea.
The Met Office’s forecast for Easter Sunday said, "Storm Dave will clear northeast on Sunday morning, leaving sunshine and widespread showers across the UK.
Flood warnings and alerts remained in place around the country as eight lower-level flood alerts, external, have been issued for northern and western areas of Scotland.
ScotRail said emergency speed restrictions would continue across parts of its network on Sunday, resulting in longer travel times, while Network Rail Manchester announced rail replacement bus services between Manchester Piccadilly and Chester due to the overnight weather conditions.
Additionally, the Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said temperatures were expected to rise after Easter Monday as warmer air arrived from Europe, with “temperatures rising to the low 20s, with highs around 20C or 21C (68 or 70F) on Tuesday, and possibly 23C or 24C come Wednesday." ”.
Notably, some council facilities remained closed in Northern Ireland, and visitors were advised to stay clear of parks and nature reserves.