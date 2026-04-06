Israel strikes kills Iran's intelligence chief Majid Khademi as tensions intensify

Israel had killed Iran's head of the intelligence organization Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
As reported by Iranian state media, the IRGC intelligence chief Majid Khademi was killed on Monday in a "terrorist attack by the American-Zionist (Israeli) enemy."
Khademi, who became the latest key figure killed in U.S.-Israeli air strikes, took over in 2025 after Israeli air strikes killed his predecessor.
He spent decades in intelligence and counter-espionage roles while rising through Iran’s security apparatus.
Before his appointment, Khademi headed the Guards' Intelligence Protection Organization, charged with internal surveillance and counterintelligence, and held senior roles in Iran’s defense ministry.
The IRGC intelligence arm is one of Iran’s most powerful security bodies, with a central role in domestic surveillance to counter foreign influence and often operating in parallel with the civilian intelligence ministry.
The news came right after Trump's issued threats to Iran over the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, giving an 48-hour ultimatum to clear the waterway blockage or prepare for the worst-case scenario.
Iran warned of "much more devastating" retaliation strikes if the US and Israel continued to strike civilian targets.
"If attacks on civilian targets are repeated, the next stages of our offensive and retaliatory operations will be much more devastating and widespread," reads a statement from a spokesman for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Iran's highest operational military command unit.
Additionally, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps IRGC has also initiated a massive wave of missile strikes targeting key Israeli urban centers as part of "Wave 91 of Operation True Promise 4."