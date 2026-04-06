Janhvi Kapoor reflects on hitting depression after 'Dhadak' debut

Janhvi Kapoor has reflected on hitting depression after the release of her debut movie, Dhadak.
While recounting her early journey in Bollywood, the 29-year-old actress told Raj Shamani, "You know, every time anyone talks to me about my first film, Dhadak, they are like, ‘she was so good in it’ or that ‘we loved Dhadak’ and ‘you earned a lot of money.’”
Kapoor, as per mid.day, then revealed, “But my memory of Dhadak was very different. I was depressed after Dhadak. I thought ho gaya and that pack-up ho gaya (I am done). People hate me.”
The Mr. & Mrs. Mahi star then added, “I got all of my validation in my life from my mom. She went away. So I was like, okay, I'm going to shift that to the audience. And I was expecting some across-the-board acceptance, which I didn't know does not exist.”
According to the Mili performer, she was only concentrating on the negative.
She further explained, “I didn't concentrate or even acknowledge the fact that it was a very… I think it was the most commercially successful film with newcomers up until Saiyaara.”
It didn't even click to me that it was a hit. I just knew that I sucked and people hated me," said Kapoor, adding, “Because I only looked at the negative, and that became my reality."
For the unversed, Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak, a 2018 romantic drama film, opposite Ishaan Khatter.