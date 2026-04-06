Middle East Crisis: Millions forced to flee as Israel strikes Lebanon 

Israel's forced evacuations led millions of people to flee from Lebanon.
It happened as Israeli air raids on Lebanon have killed more than 1,450 people, including 126 children, and displaced some 1.2 million residents since March 2, according to Lebanese authorities. The bombardment has wounded more than 4,400 individuals.
Lebanese officials reported that approximately 25 percent of all victims are women, children, and medical workers.
The Israeli military had ordered the forced evacuation of the town the previous evening, an area where many displaced Lebanese had sought refuge.
As invasion expands deeper into southern Lebanon, leaving devastated villages behind, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has intensified calls for negotiation. “Why don’t we negotiate … until we can at least save the homes that have not yet been destroyed?” he pleaded in a televised address on Sunday, hoping to prevent destruction comparable to Israel’s Gaza operation.
On March 12, the Israeli military expanded its forced evacuation orders for southern Lebanon residents—from the Litani River to north of the Zahrani River, about 40 km north of the Israeli border.
Nearly 900,000 people have been forcibly displaced by Israeli forces from October 2023, till present.
The massive displacement has overwhelmed the country’s shelter capacity.
As a result, many families are unable to find accommodation, spending nights in streets, vehicles, or public spaces as collective shelters reach maximum capacity.
Additionally, affected families and children face repeated trauma as Israeli attacks displaced nearly 1.2 million people again in recent months.
Notably, Israel also attacked Lebanon's medical and health care unit facilities, which is aggressively condemned by WHO (World Health Organization) as humanitarian crises.