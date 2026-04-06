Kim Ju-ae: Did Kim Jong Un just confirm his daughter as successor?

For years the world watched a young girl in a white puffer jacket shadow her father at missile launches calling her the “most beloved daughter.”
But today the story has shifted from family outings to a formal crown.
South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) has officially upgraded its assessment declaring that Kim-Ju-ae has moved beyond “succession training” and has reached the “succession nomination stage.”
The evidence is no longer just symbolic. In a closed-door briefing on April 6, 2026, the NIS revealed that Ju-ae is now directly influencing state affairs even “expressing opinions on some policies” during official inspections.
To cement her legitimacy in a male-dominated military, she was recently filmed “directly operating a tank,” a move designed to highlight her “military exceptionalism” and prove she is a “prepared future leader.”
While her aunt, Kim Yo-jong remains visible, the NIS notes she now has “no substantial powers” compared to the rising teen.
Lawmaker Lee Seong-kweun stated the agency now finds it “fair to view the teenage daughter as his heir” marking the strongest confirmation yet that the fourth generation of the Kim dynasty will likely be its first female ruler.