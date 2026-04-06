Savannah Guthrie finally back on 'Today' after 2 months of mysterious absence 

Savannah Guthrie has finally restored her co-anchor position at the Today show.
After months of mysterious disappearance, the popular American broadcaster and journalist rejoined the show on Monday, April 6th.
Breaking her silence after returning to the show, Guthrie beamed with joy as she told her viewers, "We are so glad you started your week with us, and it is good to be home."
"Yes, it is good to have you back at home. Well, here we go, ready or not. Let’s do the news," the 54-year-old co-anchor of the NBC News Morning show Today added.
For those unaware, Guthrie announced her hiatus from NBC in early February of this year, following the mysterious disappearance of her 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie.
In an interview with fellow NBC colleague Hoda Kotb, she revealed that she was inspired in large part by her mother to return to work despite her grief.
"I won’t let sadness win. For my mom, I saw grief; I saw the world shatter. I saw it, and I saw her get up," she emotionally remarked.
According to Guthrie, her mother, Nancy, was suffering from an intense depression after the sudden demise of her father, Charles Guthrie, who died at 49.
She has taken the tough decision after her mom's disappearance and revealed that handling her mother and managing the studio are two difficult scenarios for her.
"It's hard to imagine doing it because it's such a place of joy and lightness, and I can't come back and try to be something that I’m not," Guthrie noted.
However, after her mother safely returned home on January 31st, Savannah Guthrie has resumed her co-anchor duties.